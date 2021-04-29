Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Did MerDer Finally Get Closure?!

Meredith is finally back!

We said goodbye to that beach, Meredith woke up, and Derek said goodbye on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 13.

Join Jasmin Pettie, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss it all.

Meredith woke up. React!

Jasmin: Oh my gosh! I'm so glad that Meredith woke up and appears to be on the mend. As much as I loved the beach, I am ready for Meredith to rejoin society and the land of the living and get back to doing what she does best.

I loved her scene with Zola, especially when she said, "We love you so much," meaning both her and Derek. That was so beautiful.

I'm glad that Derek was there for her in her time of need and helped her find the will to fight even though she was exhausted. I'm interested to see what's next for her -- if they'll discharge her in the coming weeks or if they will do a time jump.

Will we see her at home with the kids first or back at work? Will she and Hayes finally have that drink? I want to know!

Meaghan: Thank god. I haven't exactly hidden the fact that I was fine with Meredith dying, but it became clear once we came back from the break that she was going to live. Everything that has happened since has just felt like delaying the inevitable.

I might not personally be enthusiastic about her rejoining the land of the living, but I am happy for Zola and the rest of the kids. They already had to lose Derek from their lives; losing Mer too would have been too much.

Jasmine: Final-freaking-ly! I don't know if I could have handled Mer on the beach anymore. I was losing it.

That particular arc lasted way too long, and like Meaghan, I was perfectly fine with her dying at this point. I'm glad this is over, and we can move on now.

Did the MerDer beach scenes provide a sense of closure?

Jasmin: For me, they did. I wasn't sure what to expect or what we'd get, but I loved what they gave us.

The beach wedding scene was perfect. The dialogue throughout was great. I laughed out loud multiple times. The scenes were funny and bittersweet.

I'm glad that Meredith got closure and that we as fans got closure too, not just with Derek but with George as well. I particularly liked Meredith and Derek's lines about how Meredith hates weddings, but Ellis hates the Post It Note story and wishes they had a big wedding.

I also loved their conversation about Amelia and how Meredith realized that even though she was tired, she needed to fight and go back for their kids and because she had people who were still alive that needed her and loved her.

Meaghan: Their moments together throughout this episode were sweet, especially creating the wedding that Ellis envisioned for them. However, I felt like, in the end, it was a letdown.

It didn't feel like closure for me. I expected a big dramatic goodbye between Derek and Mer because we never got that with the way he was killed off. Instead, it was quiet -- beautiful but quiet.

This was a case of me hurting myself with my own overblown expectations. I felt much more satisfied with George, Lexie, and Mark's visits to the beach. Those, to me, did provide the much-needed closure I was looking for and more.

It probably doesn't help that it hurt like hell to have to say goodbye to Derek a second time. I never agreed with his death to begin with so being given a taste of him again feels like a tease.

Jasmine: I felt it did. I appreciated their discussion on death and how Derek was losing it as much as we were about how he died.

They got their beach wedding, and it was perfect. They spoke about their kids. It did feel like some much-needed closure.

Did Teddy return to work too quickly? What do you make of Owen still taking care of her but rejecting her kiss?

Jasmin: I'm not sure if Teddy returned to work too quickly because it's not clear how much time has passed since her breakdown. I think she's doing the best she can.

I'm glad that she found a therapist that works for her even though it has to be virtual due to the pandemic. I'm also happy that Owen was there for her. She really needs a friend right now, and as Owen said previously, he's well placed to be that person.

I like that he backed her up but also pointed out that it would destroy her if something went wrong with Meredith. I think Owen did the right thing by rejecting her kiss but choosing to stay with her and let her cry and break down.

Meaghan: I'm not sure there would be a right time for Teddy to go back during the pandemic, so given the fact that she has a good support system in place now, was as good of a time as ever.

I loved the Owen we got to see in this episode with Teddy. The writers have been doing an excellent job at redeeming him since the breakdown episode, and this was a huge step forward in my book.

Owen's rejection of her was handled expertly by him. He was not harsh with her, even though I'm sure part of him wanted to be. Instead, he was firm but supportive, forcing her to stay in the moment and live in her pain.

Jasmine: I mean, let the record show that literally everything we've seen since Mer got sick has taken place in a little over a month.

It probably was too soon for Teddy, but she does have a solid support system. I, too, am impressed by Owen, and Kevin McKidd has been one of the bright spots of this entire season for me. I'm glad he rejected the kiss, and they're just working on being friends.

Did Bailey make the right call letting Jo switch specialties? Are you invested in this storyline at all?

Jasmin: I hate this storyline; I've said that from the beginning. I've realized with this episode that my opinion on this storyline isn't ever going to change.

If they use it as a segue for Jo adopting Luna, that could be interesting. However, watching Jo leave general surgery behind and re-specialize in OBGYN so she can stand on the sidelines while all the other characters do groundbreaking work and cool procedures is dumb to me.

I am not invested in this storyline at all. That said, I liked Bailey's storyline with her and Levi's patient, and I'm glad that she decided to support Jo in following her joy. Making someone stay in a role they don't like will only make them resent you and make everyone involved unhappy.

Meaghan: No and no. Jo was acting like a spoiled child. Of course, she is not happy in her current role right now. Every moment recently has been filled with pain and death because of COVID. Every single doctor feels that, though, not just her.

She thinks OBGYN is going to be the magic solution based on ONE SINGLE PATIENT. There is plenty of pain and suffering in that specialty too, and it is almost worse when it happens because it is less expected.

Bailey has an obligation to run the surgical department, and that means adequate staffing. She has no obligation to let Jo out of her contract and switch specialties on a whim in the middle of a pandemic when the department's Attending will still be out for who knows how long. OK, my weekly Jo rant is over.

Jasmine: I literally couldn't give two shits about this storyline, to put it bluntly. It's such an illogical, ill-timed, and poorly placed storyline.

Bailey should've told her to settle down and do her work. They're literally in a pandemic and need all hands on deck, and Jo is off in la-la land. So what everyone else said.

Are you more surprised that Nico asked Levi to move in with him or that Levi ran away from the offer? What are your thoughts on the state of their relationship right now?

Jasmin: Both, I think! That was not at all the answer that Levi was expecting, so I understand why he ran off and said he promised Jo he'd do a movie night with her.

Levi wanted to move in with Nico last season, and Nico didn't want that, but instead of just saying that outright he dodged the topic and was a real jerk about it.

They only got back together because of the pandemic, and in the intervening time, Levi has grown as a person and no longer wants that kind of a relationship with Nico.

In response, Nico realized he's always running away from what scares him and pushing people away when they get too close, and he wants to fix that, so he asked Levi to move in with him.

And therein lies their problem. They're never on the same page. When Levi wanted to move forward and take that next step, Nico didn't want to. Now that Nico wants to move forward and take the next step, Levi is no longer interested.

Meaghan: I actually didn't even realize they were fully back together. I thought they were just in some blurry-lined friends with benefits situation.

Neither is particularly surprising at this juncture. Nico made a mistake when he pulled back from Schmidt, and he realized what a mistake it was. Sometimes it takes almost losing someone for good to see what you really had.

Nico thinks that because he is ready, Schmidt is supposed to be on the same page. Unfortunately for Nico, he had his chance and blew it, and now Schmidt needs to trust that this is real and that Nico won't run again. Nico has yet to prove himself.

I'm actually glad Schmidt fled the scene.Levi's gotta make him sweat a little bit.

Jasmine: Meaghan, I didn't either. I knew they were having casual sex, but this is my constant complaint about how much happens offscreen. We're supposed to invest in storylines they aren't actually devoting screentime to; it's annoying.

I maintain that Nico needs actual character development, but I guess I can't be surprised that his attempt to not run away from Levi was to go big. Levi seemed as confused as I was, but I'm all for Levi making him sweat.

Is there anything else you'd love to address?

Jasmin: I loved Maggie's talk with Zola. I love that she took what Catherine gave her about screaming out her feelings and used it to help Zola, who has been through so much, express her emotions in a healthy way.

I really felt Zola's heartbreak and how much she missed her mom and dad. I'm glad that Maggie decided to take Zola to visit Meredith. It was risky, but it paid off.

I also really loved Amelia and Link's patient storyline this week. It was funny and interesting, and it was great to see Amelia back in the OR.

Meaghan: Zola is an absolute scene-stealer. That actress has HUGE things in her future. I loved that Amelia was freaking out over Teddy not responding to her. Their unexpected friendship might be the best thing to come out of all the Owen and Teddy drama.

Jasmine: Zola totally stole this hour. She was fantastic. I loved every scene she was in, even when they all dressed her up to go into Mer's room, and she took everything off. LOL!

Her scene with Maggie was great too. I love their relationship. It's so underrated.

Also, why do they just never tell Amelia about big things? She was already at the hospital and had to come back after the others brought Zola in to wake up Mer.

What was your favorite moment?

Jasmin: I had several. I think my top choice was when Meredith told Derek that Ellis hates the Post It Note story and wishes they had a big wedding, and Derek said, "She gets that from my mother!"

Another scene I loved was when Amelia and Link were leaving the hospital.

Link thought she was using sexual innuendo, and then she clarified that she needed to get home because her boobs felt like they were going to burst because she needed to either pump or breastfeed. That one cracked me up!

Meaghan: Zola walking down the hall in her protective gear. I don't know why but that moment had me smiling ear to ear!

Also, not that this was my favorite, but it was the moment that hit me the hardest, Derek walking away on the beach after Mer woke up. Their "goodbye" (if you can call it that) didn't get to me, but that moment for sure did.

Jasmine: Any scene with Zola or Tom made me smile.

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics. Do you agree with us? Sound off below!

Grey's Anatomy returns May. 5 with an all-new episode.

