Mayans M.C. Season 3 Finale Synopsis Spells Doom for Beloved Character

It's hard to believe it, but we are fast approaching the Mayans M.C. Season 3 finale.

FX has dropped a synopsis for Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 10, and it sounds like things are going to get considerably more concerning for the characters at the wheel of the story.

Titled "Chapter the Last, Nothing More to Write," the episode is set to air May 11 at 10 p.m.

"Bishop pulls the trigger on his plan to become the sole king," reads the short and sweet synopsis.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know Bishop has not been making the best of moves in his quest to outmaneuver the other factions.

On Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 6, Bishop gave the order for Angel to retaliate against the other factions who got EZ shot.

This resulted in a huge turning point that will shape the final four episodes of the season. Bishop wanting to be the sole king seems poised to go one way.

The body count will continue to pile up, and that's highly concerning. The series has a lot of characters, and if the war continues for long, we're going to lose some beloved players.

As I said in my review for Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 6, it would make more sense for some sort of deal between the other factions to take power away from Bishop.

That's probably the only way any of the characters will survive into a potential Mayans M.C. Season 4. The series has yet to be renewed, but given the impressive quality this season, it would be unfortunate if not.

We also learned earlier this week that the cast of Mayans M.C. would be competing on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

We don't know who they're going up against, but it will be fun.

What are your thoughts on the season finale synopsis?

How do you think the season will wrap if Bishop continues the way he has been?

What do you want to happen in the end?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes every Tuesday at 10 p,m, on FX.

