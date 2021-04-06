Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set First Netflix Project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first project under their expansive Netflix deal has been announced.

Archewell Productions, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, announced today that Heart of Invictus is coming to Netflix.

The docuseries hails from the OscarⓇ-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (The White Helmets, Virunga, Evelyn), and will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.

The series will" join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope," reads the official logline.

It will also chart the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next Spring, and as they partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors over the coming year.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founder of Archewell Productions and Patron of The Invictus Games Foundation.

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," their statement continued.

"As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

Dominic Reid, Chief Executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, added:

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to shine the global spotlight of Netflix on the men and women that we work with, in order to ensure that even more people can be inspired by their determination and fortitude in working towards their recovery."

This partnership will also bring in significant funding to the charity. We are extremely grateful to our Founding Patron for his continued efforts to support the military community, and for making this partnership happen.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear," said Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, Netflix."

"From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before."

Under their huge deal with Netflix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming. All of these projects will aim to be "inspirational."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.