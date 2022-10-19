Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Ever Plans To Return To Acting

Meghan Markle left her acting career behind four years ago, but she remains one of the most-talked-about celebrities.

Markle exited Suits in 2018, when she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex.

Thanks to being a member of the British royal family, Markle has been portrayed on-screen countless times, which is a bit jarring for the one-time actress.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs after the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen

In a new interview with Variety, Markle was asked about people portraying her in the media.

“I haven’t given that much thought, to be honest. It’s all weird,” she said.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in South Africa

“You have to compartmentalize,” she continued.

“Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money. Once you can separate that out, it’s much easier to go: ‘OK. That actually has nothing to do with me.’"

"It genuinely doesn’t. It’s a hard lesson to come to grips with.”

In the aforementioned interview with Variety, Markle said that people who will be portraying her can pick up the phone and ask her for advice.

Meghan Markle in New Zealand

“I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter," the star told Variety.

"The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions.”

"Also, she can call me," Markle offered.

The star also set the record straight on whether she plans to step in front of the camera to act again.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

"No. I’m done,” she revealed.

“I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

The star touched upon the pressures of being actor.

“For me, I had tried for so long to land on a show, filming all these pilots, wondering if they would get picked up,” she explained.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge

“All of Season 1 on Suits, I was convinced I was going to get recast."

"All the time. It got to a point where the creator was like, ‘Why are you so worried about this?’”

