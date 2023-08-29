Suits Creator Stuns Fans, Reveals Royal Family Had Input in Meghan Markle's Dialogue

As Suits continues to find new fans on streaming, further details about the series are coming to the forefront.

The latest of which stems from an interview with series creator Aaron Korsh and how Meghan Markle -- who began dating Prince Harry -- led to some of the dialogue being changed by the royal family.

Yes, really.

On Suits Season 7 Episode 13, Rachel (Marke) teaches Mike (Patrick J. Adams) how to play Poppycock.

The game was an inside joke between Korsh and his in-laws, but the word was changed so that Markle didn't have to say it by request of the palace.

It became "bulls--t."

"The royal family did not want her saying the word," Korsh explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

"They didn't want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth. I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'cock.'"

"So, we had to change it to 'bulls–t' instead of 'poppycock,' and I did not like it because I'd told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show," he recalled.

"There was maybe one or two more things [the royal family changed], but I can't remember."

Korsh revealed that he isn't privy to how the royals got the scripts in advance but felt it was "a little irritating" to have people actively vetoing parts of the script.

"Any time that anybody tells you that you can't do what you want to do, [being irritated is] your initial reaction," Korsch says.

"People will often ask me who I most relate to in the show, and I relate to all of them, I've had moments of all of them," he added.

"But Harvey was a dick when he didn't get his way, and when I didn't get my way, my reaction would be to be like, 'This is bulls–t!'"

"But then five minutes later, I'd be like, 'Well, OK, it's pretty reasonable. Whatever.'"

Markle ultimately departed the series at the close of Suits Season 7.

Suits recently dropped its first eight seasons on Netflix and has been breaking Nielsen streaming records since.

