Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 3 Review: No Te Pierdas La Cabeza

It was surprising to no one except, maybe, Teresa that Boaz took matters into his own hands with Judge Lafayette on Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 3.

I know Teresa is the boss, but Lafayette killed Boaz's lover and his cousin, and as Boaz himself said, he's impulsive. He's also vicious and brutal when crossed.

If Teresa expected him to hang back and let her execute her own plan, she needed to keep Boaz on a much shorter leash.

But that didn't happen, and I can't even say I was mildly shocked when Judge Cecil Lafayette's head ended up in a box. The only thing that frustrated me was that we didn't get to see the judge suffer more before he died.

It's difficult to disagree with Boaz's assessment. If $3 million a month couldn't control the judge, I'm not sure what could.

Yes, killing a judge would have brought a Federal investigation, but Teresa and her crew could have made it look like a plausible accident. But that didn't happen.

And Boaz can take part of the blame. He and Javier started some of this by killing the judge's cousin and then keeping that information from Teresa. It began a chain of events that's led to a lot of death and destruction.

And somehow, Boaz is still alive, despite turning himself over to Teresa to be killed. I can't say I'm disappointed. Inexplicably, I enjoy Boaz. Perhaps it's because of Queen of the South quotes like this one...

Teresa: You know I was paying Lafayette. I can pay you.

Captain: You're offering me blood money.

And now Teresa is paying Capt. Gamble $3 million a month. Personally, I was surprised she didn't lower the price. I'm sure he would have been just as impressed with a measly million.

Does this mean she won't be able to donate that money to the Innocence Alliance to help all of the boys Lafayette gave maximum sentences to for his kickbacks? If so, that would be really disheartening.

In the end, someone had to take the fall, as someone always does. Boaz knows too much about the operation. If he turned on Teresa, he could take her down, and despite his craziness, he's proven useful.

Marcel has been loyal and a good ally, but Teresa's options had become limited. If the Captain had arrested Boaz, it was likely she'd never get him back, and she needs him to maintain order in Sinaloa.

It was clear that making that decision hurt; that's why Teresa turned to her cocaine, but I was relieved when she threw it to the floor. That's a slippery slope that could take her down quicker than any law enforcement or competitor.

But did her decision to turn over Marcel change how James saw her. Marcel wasn't wrong about James' feelings for Teresa...

Dumas: Walking away, it ain't that easy.

James: It's hard leaving your people behind. It's why I came back.

Teresa's loyalty to her crew has earned her their respect, but in the end, business is business, and I doubt anyone other than Marcel will hold this decision against her.

One of the things that surprised me in this story was that when it became clear that someone had tipped off, the police and James suspected it was Lucian; he never checked the bag Lucian had given Marcel for a tracking device. It seemed like a rookie mistake, and James is no rookie.

I can't help but think that if Pote went to pick up Marcel, he wouldn't have made the side trip despite Marcel's request.

Speaking of Pote, he's already very invested in his unborn child...

Pote: After what happened to Tony, I swore that no child would ever be close to our business, but that was before. Hey, look at me. I swear, I will never let anything bad happen to our baby. He's going to have everything I didn't have as a child: safety and money.

Kelly Anne: And love.

Like Pote, I also suspected that Kelly Anne was sneaking out to get an abortion, and if she had, I don't know that I could blame her. Boaz's son, Keque, was murdered. Tony was murdered.

Having a child and being a part of a cartel just feels like you are always waiting for the inevitable soul-crushing heartbreak to descend upon you, and that's difficult to live with.

But Kelly Anne seemed to have faith that Pote could keep them safe. It wasn't Pote's job or the cartel that scared her; it was Kelly Anne herself...

Kelly Anne: I'm worse than the cartel. I'm a hundred times worse.

Pote: You're worse than…That doesn't make any sense.

Kelly Anne: I'm completely unfit to be a mother. I'm an addict, and I'm a rat, and I'm a liar, and I killed my husband. You don't even trust me. You followed me here. You were ready to shoot me!

Pote: Shoot you! I was not going to shoot you, Kelly Anne.

Kelly Anne: You don't know that.

Pote: I thought you were in trouble. You were acting suspicious. You lied to me. I thought you were having cold feet.

Kelly Anne: I am. My feet are freezing. What if I ruin this child's life? What if I can't handle it and I start using again? I'm sober now, but I will always be an addict.

It actually bodes well that Kelly Anne is this worried about her addiction. It means she's taking it seriously and not mistakenly thinking she has this under control. An addict's fight is never over, and Kelly Anne knows that.

That's why she's terrified to bring this child into the world. The stakes for failure just increased monumentally.

I desperately want to see a happy ending for Pote, Kelly Anne, and their child, but I'm almost too afraid to hope for it. Heck, even though I'd love to see a satisfying conclusion for Teresa, I'd trade that in a heartbeat to give this little family a chance at a future.

When Pote says things like this, you'd have to be heartless not to root for him and Kelly Anne...

