Ted Lasso Season 2: First Trailer and Premiere Date!

Are you ready to head back to the wonderful world of Ted Lasso?

Apple today unveiled the premiere date and teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of comedy sensation, which will make its global debut on Friday, July 23, 2021, on Apple TV+.

The hit series has already been renewed for a third season ahead of its sophomore premiere, so if you've been on the fence about watching it, at least you know there's a lot to look forward to.

The series recently emerged victoriously at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards sweeping every category it was nominated in and securing wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham.

The beloved comedy has been recognized with many awards and nominations, recently earning Jason Sudeikis a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category.

The series also landed two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series, nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guild and critics groups.

In fact, it was also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year.

The series stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Waddingham, Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed star alongside Sudeikis in the ensemble cast who are joined in season two by Sarah Niles.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBC Universal Content.

Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Oh, and if you're looking for a glimpse of what Season 2 has to offer, we have the teaser trailer below.

How cool does the new season look?

