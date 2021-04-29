The Kominsky Method Final Season Trailer Confirms Norman's Fate

If you thought The Kominsky Method would be leaving the fate of Alan Arkin's Norman up in the air, we have some news for you:

He's dead.

Netflix on Thursday unveiled a full-length trailer for the third -- and final -- season of the beloved series.

The clip begins at his funeral, with Robby saying some words about his grandfather.

News of Alan's exit broke months ago, with Deadline stating that he was leaving ahead of the pandemic.

Norman first arrived on the show when he was grieving the loss of his wife, but his arc was seemingly fulfilled by the end of the second season as he found a new love in an old friend.

"Sandy Kominsky (Academy Award® Winner Michael Douglas) has to navigate what aging looks like without his longtime friend Norman Newlander (Academy Award® Winner Alan Arkin) by his side in the final season of The Kominsky Method," reads the official logline from Netflix, which teases quite the arrival.

"Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy's ex-wife Roz Volander (Academy Award® Nominee Kathleen Turner)."

"The pair's famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser)."

"This season of The Kominsky Method deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual."

Morgan Freeman and Barry Levinson were also teased in the new trailer, and will appear as heightened versions of themselves.

The trailer is so good, you guys. It's going to be a fun ride to the finish line for this series, but it will also be somewhat bittersweet.

Have a look at the full trailer below and chime in with your thoughts in the comments.

Don't forget: The final season bows May 28 on Netflix.

