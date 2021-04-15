The Rookie: Shots Fired On Set of ABC Drama, LAPD Investigating

Production on the Los Angeles set of ABC's The Rookie was shut down on Thursday after shots were fired, reports Deadline.

The outlet reports that "Rampart division units flooded into the area" and remain on the scene.

LAPD media relations liaison Officer William Cooper informed Deadline that "a call came in at 2:56 p.m. PT of a possible shooting at Hartford Avenue and West 5th Street."

By the time the police arrived at the location almost 30 minutes later, the suspects were long gone, and officers are currently canvassing the area.

Eyewitnesses explained to Deadline that three shots hit the building where the crew was working, leading to production being suspended.

TMZ also shed some light on the incident, corroborating that three shots had been fired while also claiming that someone "ran by on foot" before opening fire.

The area is said to have had a considerable amount of people where the bullets hit, but that there were no injuries.

Per TMZ, it is believed that there were two people involved and that they aimed toward the area where security officers would be stationed.

While details remain scarce, it is believed that Nathan Fillion was on set, filming an episode that will be a part of The Rookie Season 3, currently airing Sundays on ABC.

The series has not had an easy time after being delayed several times due to the pandemic and has been airing on a sporadic schedule due to the delivery times of episodes.

In this pandemic era, TV is taking longer to produce, and unfortunately, that means the fans have more time to wait between episodes.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

The series focuses on John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, who has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior.

Nolan is continually put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships, and deadly criminals as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.

The series is currently awaiting word on a fourth season, currently averaging around 3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

