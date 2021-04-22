TV Ratings: The Conners Plunges to New Series Lows

What a difference a few years makes.

The Conners on Tuesday logged 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo -- down 33 percent week to week to mark new series lows.

The series was once a success story, but the ratings are now close to freshman shows.

Also, the series is a costly one for ABC, so its future is now very much in doubt at these ratings.

The Goldbergs was the bright spot, coming in steady on the night at 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Home Economics, however, dipped again, drawing 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Call Your Mother (1.8 million/0.3 rating) and A Million Little Things (2 million/0.3 rating) came down to audience lows while steady in the demo.

ABC would be wise to revamp the night next season.

Over on CBS, SEAL Team delivered 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- on par with recent results.

The recently renewed S.W.A.T. was steady with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

FOX went with a two-hour installment of The Masked Singer (4.9 million/1.2 rating), which was right on par with recent results.

Chicago Med (6.9 million/0.9) was up and had Wednesday’s biggest audience. Fire (6.7 million/0.8) and P.D. (5.8 million/0.8) were steady.

Kung Fu (1.1 million/0.2 rating) was down a bit in total viewers but held steady in the demo. The series is showing impressive stability.

