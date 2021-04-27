Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did Spencer decide to press on with college?

On All American Season 3 Episode 11, the teenager learned more about the strings attached to college football.

Meanwhile, Billy realized that the recruiting team had changed and had an idea on how to help his players.

Elsewhere, a police shooting of a young black woman hit close to home for Olivia.

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.