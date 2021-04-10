Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 11

Did Frank manage to find out the truth?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11, a big change brewed as details about one of Gormley's cases came to light.

With decades-old complaints against him becoming public, it was a day of reckoning for the police force.

Meanwhile, Erin's life continued to change as her career continued on a different note.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.