Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 11

at .

Did Frank manage to find out the truth?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11, a big change brewed as details about one of Gormley's cases came to light.

A Difficult Question - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 9

With decades-old complaints against him becoming public, it was a day of reckoning for the police force.

Meanwhile, Erin's life continued to change as her career continued on a different note.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11 Quotes

Frank: We had you under some pretty hot lights before I brought you up here. So I can't imagine we missed anything.
Garrett: But the lights are different now.
Frank: One thing's the same: I got your back.

A t-shirt and a funny hat don't make you a cop, and it certainly doesn't give you the right to beat someone to an inch of his life.

Erin

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11 Photos

Crawford Disapproves - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11
Becoming Allies - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11
Settling A Dispute - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11
Erin Feels Pressured - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11
Garrett's Spin - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11
Lt Gormley/Tall - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 11
  3. Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 11
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 11