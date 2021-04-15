Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Nicky manage to adjust to her life back home?

On Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 2, the crime rate in San Francisco continued to spike, leading to a tense discussion in the Shen household.

Nicky concerned - Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, the hunt for Zhilan continued, but it quickly became apparent there was more to the sword than everyone first thought.

Elsewhere, Ryan turned to Nicky for help after a wild development in the household.

Watch Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Althea: I should've known there was more to the story.
Nicky: I'm sorry. Today was supposed to be about you! Picking out dresses.
Althea: Ugh. If anything had happened to you! Why didn't you tell us?
Nicky: I couldn't! How do you think mom would've taken it?
Althea: Really bad!

Mei-Li: He waited for you.
Nicky: I know mama, I just forgot, that's all.
Mei-Li: I didn't just mean tonight.

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 2

