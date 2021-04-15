Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Nicky manage to adjust to her life back home?

On Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 2, the crime rate in San Francisco continued to spike, leading to a tense discussion in the Shen household.

Meanwhile, the hunt for Zhilan continued, but it quickly became apparent there was more to the sword than everyone first thought.

Elsewhere, Ryan turned to Nicky for help after a wild development in the household.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.