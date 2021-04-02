Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

Which organized crome syndicate went after Elliot's family?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1, there was a lot of drama to work through when Stabler reached out to Olivia.

Back to New York - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1

With another devastating twist in the tale, Elliot finally revealed what drove him away from the team all those years ago.

Who was to blame for his self-imposed exile?

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Mob Boss: Why am I here?
Stabler: You know why I'm dressed like this? I just buried my wife.

Criminal: Say I was able to get a message to Mrs. Sinatra. What would I tell her?
Stabler: What happened in Puglisia didn't stay in Puglisia

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Back to New York/Tall - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1
Back to New York - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1
Teaming Up Again - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1
Det. Stabler Returns/Tall - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1
Reunited At Last - Law & Order: SVU - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1
Investigating a Mob - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1
