Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 6

at .

Did Max get his wish?

On New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6, he went on a mission to fix systemic racism at New Amsterdam. 

Downsized - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Bloom treated a patient who reminded her that things aren't as they seem. 

Elsewhere, Sharpe was overwhelmed while tending to a family matter that pushed her to her limit. 

Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6 Quotes

Floyd: I'm sorry about Superman, Lauren. Nothing about today feels like it makes sense.
Lauren: Maybe it does. He thought he was too small to make a difference.

Max: You know what I said to that racist on the train? Nothing. Because I didn't even realize it until I got off the train. Look, I'm not going to ask you to fix everything. I just want you to know that I'm grateful that you're here. It's been hard, but it's been easier knowing that you are here.
Helen: I'm here to inform you that I'm stepping down as medical deputy director. I'm sorry, but it's poor timing.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6 Photos

Aunt Helen - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6
Shin Checks In - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6
Lauren and Superman - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6
Sexist Pay - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6
White Savior? - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6
White Doctor Meeting - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 3
  3. New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 6