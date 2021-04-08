Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Did Jason get to keep his career?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 11, Jason was put on trial with a potential career-ending outcome.

Uphill Battle - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 11

The big issue for him was that he didn't know whether Ray had his back when he was called in as a witness.

Meanwhile, Stella moved in with Sonny as they realized they worked better together.

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

You need to go back to your JAG's office. You can't run from this.

Emma [to Jason]

I can't believe I asked a hoarder to move in with me.

Clay [to Stella]

Testimony Unknown - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 11
Career in Jeopardy - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 11
Jason's Attorney - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 11
Taking the Stand - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 11
Split Attention - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 11
