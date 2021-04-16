Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 11

at .

Was it truly the end of the line for Maya and Carina?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11, the couple had a tough conversation following some recent bust-ups.

Michael star - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 9

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman arrived at the firehouse asking for help.

Elsewhere, Maya, Vic, and Jack found themselves at an ice rink trying to save someone.

Watch Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

Carina: It’s so bad, Ben. Seeing my country like that… I had this feeling when we first learning about how northern Italy was hit with the virus that I needed to be back. That pull to fulfill my oath, you know?
Ben: Yeah, look, I started my residency down in Los Angeles at UCLA, and the first day, the attending on call, said, ‘Just don’t kill anybody.’ It’s quite the nuanced speech Weber gives to the interns at Grey Sloan, but it was still effective. Even though Seattle is my home and my heart, UCLA will always be my birthplace as a physician.
Carina: Italy doesn’t feel like home anymore, but seeing my country in crisis, I haven’t felt this kind of a pull to go back in so long, and it’s torture, watching a situation you can't help.
Ben: If it makes you feel any better, I feel this way about this country, and I’m here.

Dixon: I just came to say if you care at all about the safety of your people, you’ll put a muzzle on Miller and try to mend some fences.
Maya: Is that an official statement from PD?
Dixon: Just advice from a fellow frontliner.
Maya: PD should be the one mending fences. Parking tickets on a firetruck?
Dixon: That’s just fun and games. A lawsuit’s a lot more hostile. That can’t be good for morale around here.
Maya: Did you seriously just come here to say that?
Dixon: No, I also came to say nice haircut.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11 Photos

Rick Worthy - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11
Vic and Jack raise hands - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11
Theo appears - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11
Vic and Jack - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11
Travis respond - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11
Sullivan meets - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11
  1. Station 19
  2. Station 19 Season 4
  3. Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11
  4. Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 11