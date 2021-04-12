Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Did Officers Harper and Nolan help a thief?

On The Rookie Season 3 Episode 10, the pair realized the thief's motives ran much deeper than just needing money.

Meanwhile, Officers Jackson and Chen's first day riding without training officers made them yearn for the easier days of the past.

Who helped them as they adjusted to the new way of life?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.