Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 7

Was there a way forward for one of Hope Valley's finest?

On When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 7, a devastating prognosis finds everyone rallying to help one of their own.

Meanwhile, Nathan revealed he wanted Allie's adoption finalized, leading to a tense discussion between former friends.

Elsewhere, Lucas was suspicious of Christopher's behavior and made a big decision about revenge.

