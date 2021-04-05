Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Who did Zoey choose?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 8, everyone assembled to give Zoey the perfect 30th birthday party.

Maggie - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 8

Unfortunately, she wasn't in the mood to celebrate due to recent events, and she set out on a mission to find clarity with the men in her life.

Who sent a surprise message on the morning of her birthday?

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 8 Online

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Mo: Thoughts?
Perry: You’re good to go, but you probably didn’t need a certified fire marshal to come all the way out here for that.
Mo: Better safe than sorry, right?
Perry: It is, but if what you wanted was to see me again, you could have just asked me on a proper date.
Mo: Huh? Could have done that.
Perry: I would have said yes. Hope to hear from you soon.

Zoey: Even if it was a thing, I wouldn’t need a whole week. I don’t need a whole day. It’s so soon after dad, I don’t want people making a fuss over me.
Maggie: You’re turning 30, and it is a big deal. You know what your father would say if he were here right now.
Zoey and David: Bigger moments, bigger memories.
Maggie: That is correct. I’m sure he’d be setting up the fireworks display and hurrying a marching band.
Zoey: Putting a jumpy castle in the backyard..
David: That was the best 21st birthday a boy could ever ask for.
Zoey: OK, I guess it wouldn’t be the worst idea to honor his legacy with an engagement that some might classify as a party.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 8

