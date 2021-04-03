What to Watch: One Perfect Wedding, Celebrity Sleepover, Mahalia

New shows are still emerging this spring.

There are new movies on Hallmark and Lifetime this week, including the wedding we've all been waiting for on One Perfect Wedding and Danielle Brook's magnificent portrayal of Mahalia Jackson on Lifetime.

Saturday, April 3

9/8c One Perfect Wedding (Hallmark)

With Cara leaving on an international book tour in two weeks and Ben’s business expansion keeping him busy, the couple decides they won’t let work commitments postpone their nuptials any longer.

So, they book the Clara Lake chalet and head back to where their romance began for a small, intimate wedding with friends and family -- just 10 days away. With the help of their best friends Megan and Sean, Cara and Ben feel nothing can stop them from having the perfect wedding.

But with Cara wondering why Ben is being secretive, Ben struggling to help Sean with important life plans long-distance, and Megan’s enthusiastic attention to every wedding detail, there are a few misunderstandings and mishaps along the way. Add in a Clara Lake mystery Cara is determined to solve and this will be a wedding weekend they’ll never forget.

8/7c Mahalia (Lifetime)

The wait is over, and the acclaimed film presented by Robin Roberts about the rise of the most influential gospel singers in existence, Mahalia Jackson, is here for the holiday season.

Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks transforms herself into this icon who changed the course of Gospel music, rising to fame during the 1940s and performing during rallies and the Civil Rights movement.

Sunday, April 4

1:01 am First Look’s Celebrity Sleepover (NBC)

Johnny Devenanzio has appeared in 20 seasons of MTV’s reality hit, The Challenge.

Now, he’s headed to late-night TV with Celebrity Sleepover to throw the ultimate slumber party.

The series is an entirely different kind of interview show and is a place where your friends are your favorite celebrities, the games are for adults only, and you can eat and be merry to your heart’s content.

Shot from his own living room, Johnny remains the life of the party, and invited guests and viewers get to take part in every sleepover challenge imaginable.

Whether he’s competing in the ultimate food dare, sharing the spookiest story, dabbling in the kitchen to create the best in midnight munchies, or mastering the most elegant cocktail, Johnny gives fans a reason to stay up late.

8/7c Color of Love (Lifetime)

Just in time for the holiday season, Lifetime presents a true-story film about a widowed Black mom who has enough love to give that she fosters other children. When she learns of a set of siblings, a brother and sister, who she previously fostered, are falling through the cracks of the system, she fights to adopt them as her own.

In the interim, she faces doubts from many who think that the children may be better off of a white family, but Monica is intent on proving that there is no color when it comes to love.

If you're a fan of The Blind Side, then you can imagine that it's a similar setup but in reverse.

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

On "Before My Very Eyes," Ned's life hangs in the balance, forcing everyone to come together in support.

That means that Carson's surgical skill will be required in town. Will that change how Faith feels about his fellowship?

And Elizabeth will lend Florence a hand, but she's got loss on her mind as she recalls losing Jack and her great heartbreak that followed.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

It’s the episode we’ve waited all season for, and it’s a beautifully tragic hour of TV.

We find out a lot about how Negan came to be the man he is today.

You need to watch this live because the chemistry between Negan and Lucille is off the charts. Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real life wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan, took on the role of Lucille in the episode.

9/8c Shameless (Showtime)

The penultimate episode is here and after the way the storylines have been going, there will probably be even more surprises.

Debbie finds herself on a dark path as she continues to grow accustomed to possibly living a life on her own, well away from her family.

Meanwhile, Frank has a decision to make, and yeah, it’s going to tough to watch.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Callen and the team discover that Anna is being held by a group with ties to her past and must rescue her before she is forcibly returned to Russia.

Admiral Kilbride makes Nell a serious offer.

Will this be the end of Hetty?

Monday, April 5

10/9c Debris (NBC)

On "Supernova," the team investigates a group of teenagers who are using debris to kill the elderly.

But from the preview below, it looks like that same debris might have incredible healing qualities that can not be overlooked.

On the personal front, Maddox puts the squeeze on Bryan to get answers from Finola. Yikes!

Tuesday, April 6

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

Cisco and Chester are going to the '90s!

Stuck in 1998, the two members of Team Flash repeat the same day over and over again and have to find a way to get back home.

The only problem is that their solution can be found at Chester's childhood home, a place he vows not to visit.

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

With Kara stuck in the Phantom Zone, the Super Friends direct their focus on finding her and rescuing her.

Alex steps in to fill the void of Supergirl's absence, but will she be able to handle the pressure?

Meanwhile, Lena continues to deal with the nuisance that is Lex Luthor.

9/8c FBI (CBS)

The team is back on the hunt and chasing after two armed bank robbers who wear distinct animal masks while committing their misdeeds.

The case heats up when the latest victim killed in their crime spree is an off-duty federal security guard.

Meanwhile, it's trouble in paradise for one partnership when Scola and Tiffany disagree about whether or not it's useful to accept help from NYPD with their investigation.

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

A case hits close to home for one of their own when Crosby's old army buddy is attacked during a botched drug deal.

From there, the team uncovers a series of intricacies and conspiracies that have them running in a million different directions.

On a personal front, after Jesse's surprise encounter with Sarah's husband, he reevaluates his new relationship.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Everyone knows that Max is ambitious when it comes to resolving all that ails the healthcare system and the world, but bless his heart, his latest Max mission is to fix systemic racism at New Amsterdam.

It's a strong possibility that Max is in over his head and out of his depth with this one, and Helen and Floyd aren't afraid to point that out. In the meantime, Helen is overwhelmed with another personal matter, and a case with a father and son already has Floyd trying to keep composure.

Elsewhere, Lauren treats a patient who causes her to reflect.

Wednesday, April 7

8/7c Kung Fu (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE

The newest CW show is a reboot of the 1972 series of the same name rebooted with an updated context, a centralized core conflict, and a spectacular (nearly) all-Asian cast.

Olivia Liang (Legacies) anchors the cast as Nicky Shen who returns from a three-year sojourn in a Shaolin monastery when tragedy leaves her with no choice but to face her family and their feelings of abandonment and betrayal.

Discovering her community is under threat by a powerful Triad, she sets out to set things right with her team of friends and family, armed with her new skills.

Come for the fancy moves! Stay for the cringingly accurate family dynamics! Also, MAGIC WEAPONS!

8:30/7:30c Home Economics (ABC)

Is there anything more entertaining than sibling dynamics?

ABC is banking on that with the series premiere of its latest family comedy starring Topher Grace, about three adult siblings living very different lives and their relationship with each other.

What is it like when all of your siblings are in different tax brackets? It's one of many things explored.

9/8c SEAL Team (CBS)

Jason is put on trial with a potential career-ending outcome, without knowing if his closest friend, Ray, has his back. The way it's been going, that's hard to say.

On the personal front, Stella moves in with Clay, and Sonny visits Hannah to help her prepare for the arrival of their baby.

It's good to see them growing up.

10/9c Queen of the South (USA)

It’s back! The final season of Queen of the South returns as Teresa fights for her future.

James is back but can he be trusted? Will Teresa’s crew take him back into the fold after he walked away?

Despite his son’s death, Judge LaFayette is far from broken. Can the peace deal Teresa negotiated by sacrificing Javier survive? And what happens when Boaz is back in the mix?

Hang on tight for the launch of Queen of the South Season 5!

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is on a new night, and they're delving into the fallout from Eddie confessing his relapse to Katherine.

Eddie isn't doing well, and the guys have pledged to help him get back into rehab, but it's possible that his relationship with Katherine has officially imploded, and he doesn't know how to deal with that.

Speaking of relationships, Darcy is set to depart for her retreat, and she and Gary have to say goodbye, while Jamie and Maggie are forced to define their relationship.

Meanwhile, Rome and Gina do everything they can to help Tyrell and his mother.

Thursday, April 8

8/7c Walker (The CW)

A tornado touches down in Austin, and it's all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Because OF COURSE with the kids in jeopardy plot. Groan.

Walker, Micki, and Trey rush to the school where Stella, August, and Ruby are at a school dance.

Bonham and Abeline stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage, while Liam and Bret get trapped in an elevator, and everything Liam has been carrying on his shoulders gets the best of him, and he makes a rash decision.

8/7c Manifest (NBC)

The methheads were resurrected, which obviously means trouble as they have unfinished business with the Stone family.

As Mic pursues the case, Ben tries to save his pal Vance, who is stuck in Cuba with the tailfin, by turning to some old rivals for help.

Olive and Angelina team up to figure out a Calling that may get them one step closer to finding out what happened to Flight 828!

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

Landon’s back, but is it really him? That’s the question floating around the Salvatore School.

He’s different, obsessive, and a little too excited at the prospect of getting what looks to be a furry.

Oh, yeah, the monsters are back!

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

The promo teases another crossover event with Station 19 where the doctors work to save a newlywed couple who are hurt in a car accident.

Elsewhere, Hayes works to restore Maggie's confidence in herself when he enlists her help for a risky heart surgery. Jackson's attempts to help COVID patients go too far. And, was that Link proposing to Amelia?!

And could it be? Is Meredith FINALLY waking up?!

10/9c Rebel (ABC)

It's the series premiere of Rebel, and Erin Brockovich inspired series by executive producers Brockovich herself, and Grey's Anatomy and Station 19's Krista Vernoff.

Rebel is about a seasoned, sexy, blue-collar legal advocate without a law-degree who passionately fights for worthy causes, has a rebellious streak, and doesn't take no for an answer.

The series bolsters an impressive cast with Katey Sagal, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio, and Andy Garcia.

