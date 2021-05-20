Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season Sets August Premiere

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will wrap its eight-season run on NBC this summer.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 is set to premiere on August 12 at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will air each Thursday in those timeslots, meaning that that fans will get two episodes every week.

10 episodes have been ordered.

The hit comedy follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct.

In this final season of the series, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.

The cast includes Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), who has a passion for organization and a weakness for dork dancing; Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a mountain of a man whose most powerful muscle is his sweetheart.

Jake’s best friend and human puppy-dog, Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz).

Also part of the Nine-Nine are veteran officers Det. Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), whose only skill as police officers is their ability to make a passable pot of coffee.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 reached 24 million viewers and averaged a 5.1 in 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers in total audience measurement.

The series was NBC’s #2-rated program in digital and delivered 74 million official YouTube video views in the 2019-20 September-to-May season, for an increase of +66% compared with the previous season’s 44.7 million.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine won the 2014 Golden Globe Award for Best TV Comedy Series in 2014.

That same year, Andy Samberg also won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series.

Andre Braugher has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Capt. Raymond Holt.

The series originally aired on FOX for five seasons before being canceled, but NBC later swooped in to revive the series.

It has been a robust performer for NBC and was supposed to debut its final season in the 2020-21 season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.