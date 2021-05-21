Good Witch Sneak Peek: Oh Joy! Stephanie's on a Dating App!

If you're holding out hope that Stephanie and Adam can make things worse, it might be time to give up on that notion.

In this exclusive clip from Good Witch Season 7 Episode 2, Stephanie's phone blows up with interest from her dating profile on Sparksy.

The problem is, Stephanie never created a profile on Sparksy.

With friends like Joy, who needs to sit and wallow in their breakup misery?

That's right, Joy created Stephanie's profile without sharing that juicy nugget with her gal pal.

To find out how Stephanie takes the, er, intrusion, you'll have to watch the clip.

All that talk of romance is music to Martha's ears, and she cannot help but engage in the conversation.

If you've always wondered how Martha and Tom fell in love, you're going to love what we have on offer!

And if you guessed that Elton John played a role, well, then it's time for you to play the lotto!

Martha is imperative for the rest of the episode, too, as she's in charge of recreating the great festival scene from Grease to coincide with movie night.

It looks like nobody can resist the thrills offered with a day-long homage to the classic film.

Whether they're gingerly delivering eggs on a spoon or just leaning into vintage cars with their amazing '50s attire, every Middleton resident we love is getting in on the action.

If Abigail and Donovan were at odds at the end of Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1, they look like they're on the same page again and looking darn going, too.

Cassie and Sam are the king and queen of this outing, though, with Sam's letterman jacket and Cassie's bad Sandy garb. Va va voom!

And we simply cannot wait to find out what George knows about the little purple sacks that Cassie, Abigail, and Joy have received.

How will it relate to the pattern that Joy and her parents created in the sand?

The episode will also find Vincent making a connection in his search for his birth mother -- but it's not his mother!

If you watch Good Witch online, you know that things are always crazy in Middleton.

Be sure to watch on Sunday and be here afterward for a full review of the episode.

We can't wait to see you again!

