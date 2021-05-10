Legacies Promo: Is Landon Dead?

Hope Mikaelson is on a mission on Legacies Season 3 Episode 12.

Her aim?

Find out who this faux version of Landon is.

That's right, Hope is now starting to pick up on the flaws with this iteration of her boyfriend, and it's all thanks to Wade.

The CW has unveiled the first promo for "I Was Made to Love You," airing Thursday at 9/8c, and it looks like another big episode.

Landon is not even trying to hide the fact that he's changed, and it's going to cause even more problems down the line.

Hope will find herself with a lot to ponder as she tries to get the answers she needs, but this version of her boyfriend could pose a much bigger threat to the school than anyone realizes.

It could be Clarke, the Necromancer, Malivore, or even some other force that we've yet to encounter.

As is always the case with Legacies, there's a lot more going on than meets the eye, so we'll have to tune in to find out how it all plays out.

Here's the logline from The CW for the episode.

SUSPICION - Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) suspicion is piqued after Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) shares some startling news with her.

To uncover the secrets of a mysterious artifact, Alaric (Matthew Davis) must work with an enemy from his past. After Ethan (Leo Howard) finds himself in harm’s way, MG (Quincy Fouse) is forced to make a difficult decision.

Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#312).

Yep, it sounds like a lot is going on in the next few episodes, and we'll finally get movement on some of the more exciting plots.

My theory is that this Landon was created to love Hope by some mysterious force, especially with the episode title.

Have a look at the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Remember, you can watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.