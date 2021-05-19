Sex and the City Revival Casts Grey's Anatomy Vet Sara Ramirez

Sara Ramirez has lined up another hit series.

The Grey's Anatomy and Madam Secretary star has been added to the cast of the forthcoming Sex and the City Revival, And Just Like That...

Ramírez stars as “Che Diaz” (they / them), "a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured," according to the character breakdown.

"Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family." said Michael Patrick King, Executive Producer of the new series.

"Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

the new series set in the world of the hit HBO series follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer, with a premiere date for later in the year likely.

As previously reported, Kim Cattrall will not reprise the Samantha role on the new series.

Tony Award® winner Sara Ramírez made history playing the longest-running LGBTQ+ character on TV, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Callie Torres, for over a decade on ABC’s top-rated television drama Grey’s Anatomy.

In 2017, Ramirez returned to TV in CBS’s hit drama Madam Secretary as a series regular playing policy advisor Kat Sandoval.

