Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser: Is Eleven Okay?

Stranger Things is bringing a former villain back into the fold.

Netflix dropped a new Stranger Things Season 4 teaser on Thursday, and it teases a cataclysmic event that could have dire consequences for Eleven.

It looks like Martin Brenner is back in the mix -- or at least someone who looks like him is back up to his old tricks.

We get to see a nursery for the people with special abilities, and well, all of the kids refer to him as Papa, just like Eleven did back in the day.

The trailer shows Martin walking down the corridor as the camera pans down the corridor to focus on room No. 11.

Martin says that he has "something very special planned" for the kids that day, but we don't get any confirmation on what it is.

When the camera does reach room No. 11, we hear the following dialogue:

"Eleven, are you listening?"

We also see Eleven's eyes spring open because she's clearly struggling to comprehend what is actually going on.

Could this be time travel, or could Martin be haunting this kid from another dimension?

We've seen some nefarious forces at play throughout the series' three-season run, and we can only expect the series to be darker than ever before when it returns.

We still don't have a definite premiere date for the series, but Finn Wolfhard recently told a fan to expect the series to return next year.

Production on Stranger Things Season 4 kicked off in February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a halt swiftly, but we know the show is well into production at this stage.

Details are still scarce, but we know a lot about the new faces headed to Hawkins in the fourth season, and they include Robert Englund.

Englund is on board as Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital.

The other new cast members include:

- Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: a fun-loving stoner, pizza delivery boy, & Jonathan's new best friend.

- Jamie Campbell Bower aka Peter Ballard: a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital.

- Sherman Augustus aka Lt. Colonel Sullivan: a no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins.

- Mason Dye aka Jason Carver: a handsome, rich athlete dating the most popular girl in school.

- Tom Wlaschiha aka Dmitri: a smart and charming Russian prison guard.

- Nikola Djuricko aka Yuri: an unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

- Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson: the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club.

All eight join the already expansive cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink.

Have a look at the full teaser below.

When do you think the series will return to the air?

