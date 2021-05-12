Supergirl Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Fear Knot

Fear can be a very dangerous thing, and, unfortunately, for the Super Friends, it is phantoms' main weapon in the Phantom Zone.

With Kara's blood in hand, the team ventured to the prison world where Supergirl was trapped on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 7. They were all determined to save their hero, but not everything went to plan as most things go on this show.

Thanks to its unique story structure, it was a strong installment into a so-far disappointing Supergirl Season 6. Some of the Fear Visions dragged a bit, but, for the most part, the episode showcased almost all of the characters in thoughtful ways.

What we thought was going to be a plot-driven episode focused on saving Kara from the Phantom Zone was actually a character-driven one.

Instead of portraying fight scenes with the phantoms that we have seen multiple times this season, the series utilized the phantoms' Fear Visions as their weapon of choice. By doing so, they shed light on the characters' deepest dreads.

I have always done whatever it takes to protect my sister, and I sure as hell am not stopping now. Alex Permalink: I have always done whatever it takes to protect my sister, and I sure as hell am not stopping...

Permalink: I have always done whatever it takes to protect my sister, and I sure as hell am not stopping...

Alex was afraid of failing her team, Lena was haunted by her mother's death, Kelly feared her humanity, Nia continued to worry that she wasn't the best person to wield her powers, and Kara was drained of all hope.

Not only were all these scenarios scary for the characters, but they also showed us who they are when they are at their lowest.

As heroes, they are constantly put on a pedestal, so it was a nice reminder of their humanity.

Alex has been desperate to save her sister ever since Lex sent Kara to the Phantom Zone on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1.

And, though we know that nothing was going to stop her from succeeding, it was still a bit shocking to see her be a bit reckless after Prime Phantom infected her.

That was the first clue that told us that none of it was real.

One of the things we learned from this episode is that Alex expects herself to be a great hero all of the time. But that's not realistic.

She's still quite new to the superhero business, so there's always room for her to grow. But, hopefully, she accepts the fact that she will make mistakes along the way.

We often complain that certain characters do not get enough screentime or aren't used to the fullest on this show. Supergirl's response to those comments was this episode.

In particular, Nia and Kelly had a few shining moments that gave us more insight into what they are thinking and feeling.

Nia: Do you ever just think how wild it is that you can, like, make a portable sun?

Lena: Says the woman who can see the future and wild dream energy.

Permalink: Says the woman who can see the future and wild dream energy.

Permalink: Says the woman who can see the future and wild dream energy.

Nia has had the last couple of episodes to contemplate her worries regarding her interpretations of her dreams, but this Fear Vision will, without a doubt, propel her into taking action to address these concerns.

Meanwhile, Kelly has been in the background of this show for so long, and her transformation into Guardian has been teased again and again. With her scenes on "Fear Knot," we are hopeful that she will finally get her dues.

Lena continued to break our hearts in her Fear Vision.

She hasn't talked much about her mother or her life before the Luthors adopted her, but it's now clear why she hasn't.

Lena's birth mother drowned right in front of her when she was just a young girl, and she has been haunted by the image ever since.

Alex: Kelly, are you sure that you want to come with us? I mean, stepping into a new dimension, that isn't something you signed up for.

Kelly: For Kara, for you...I'll do anything. Permalink: For Kara, for you...I'll do anything.

Permalink: For Kara, for you...I'll do anything.

She has been through so much in her life, and this new information just added to our sympathy for her.

Lena is still struggling with accepting her past and moving on. Hopefully, by the time the series comes to a close, we finally see Lena be truly happy.

Despite the interference of Prime Phantom in their plan to save Supergirl, the Super Friends were able to overcome it and bring Kara and her father back to National City.

Unfortunately, Nyxly was a stowaway on The Tower, but that's a worry for another time.

While we missed her, Kara spent just the right amount of time in the Phantom Zone and away from her friends. It made her absence impactful, but it didn't drag on for too long.

Now, we get to see Kara back at home, at CatCo, and The Tower. And she has a new family member to mentor in the ways of being a human. It will be interesting to see how Kara continues to impact her once hopeless father.

Overall, the way that "Fear Knot" was structured is what made the hour a success.

It was sort of like a time loop episode, but without the time loop. And we all know how fun those episodes of television shows can be.

It guided us effortlessly through all of the character's Fear Visions without boring us with repetitiveness for the most part.

Zor-El: Do you believe me, Kara? Because I believe in you.

Kara: I believe you, Dad. I believe in you. I believe in us. Permalink: I believe you, Dad. I believe in you. I believe in us.

Permalink: I believe you, Dad. I believe in you. I believe in us.

Plus, we were able to witness a couple of dynamics that we rarely see on the show, like Nia and Lena, who have more in common than we all thought.

If Supergirl continues to roll out these unique episodes for their final season, it might just go out with a bang.

What did you think, Supergirl Fanatics?

Did you enjoy the way the episode was structured? Are you anxious to see Kelly take on the Guardian mantle? How hilarious was Brainy's fear?

And what do you think Nyxly has in store for Supergirl and her friends?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic!

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Fear Knot Review Editor Rating: 4.4 / 5.0 4.4 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.4 / 5.0

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.