This Is Us to End With Season 6 on NBC

The Pearsons are saying goodbye.

This Is Us Season 6 will be the end of the road for the hit NBC dramedy, THR reports.

The news is hardly a surprise, with all signs indicating that it would end with Season 6 for years now.

“We’ve got multiple seasons mapped out,” Dan Fogelman told Deadline back when This Is Us Season 3 was airing.

“I think this season has been a lot about redemption, but also a lot of rebirth. Next season is a season of new beginnings and restarts.”

“From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up," said co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker.

"I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together."

"So all of the writers and the actors really know everything.

"We’re all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it’s been three years, but it’s a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other.”

While details of the endgame are scarce, in the same interview with Deadline, Aptaker shed light on it.

“I would hope that it’s elegant,” Aptaker told Deadline of the series finale, which he's already thought about it."

“That’s what we’re going for. I would hope that when we reach our ending, people think it’s a really satisfying end place, that makes sense, and it feels like they’ve watched something that is a complete piece of work because that’s really how we’re trying to plan it," he continued.

"Almost like you would a book, or a super-long movie.

"We’ve had this end in mind for a long time, so we’re able to plan for it, and try to make it feel like it’s a whole, as opposed to a series that’s going to go endlessly.”

Indeed, it's always best to end a show when it's time, you know?

The cast includes Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, and Milo Ventimiglia.

While the series remains a solid option for NBC, it is showing its age.

This Is Us Season 5 is averaging 5.6 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

It does command strong gains in delayed viewing, but the live ratings in the demo are down almost 30%.

The series has aired on a sporadic schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making producing episodes a nightmare.

The current season lost two episodes as a result and is set to conclude later this month.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.