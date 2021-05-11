Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 12

at .

Did Owen prove to be a liability to the team?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12, he became the prime suspect in the serial arsonist cast.

A Serial Arsonist - 9-1-1: Lone Star

As a firefighter, it caused uproar in the community.

Meanwhile, T.K. and Carlos found themselves in a fiery situation.

How did they get out of it?

Elsewhere, Tommy got the surprise of her life.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Your arsonist is Owen Strand.

Billy

You took the most important thing in the world from me, and now I'm going to repay the favor.

Investigator

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12 Photos

Tommy's World Changes - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12
Owen and the Gang - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12
Carlos Cries - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12
Billy and Owen to the Rescue - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12
Level- Headed Ryder - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12
Grace - The Voice of Reason - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12
