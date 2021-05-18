Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 13

at .

Did Tommy manage to get through an insurmountable loss?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13, the gang tried to rally around their friend in her time of need.

Owen and the Gang - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12

With everyone trying to look out for one of their own, they also had to contend with the truth about the arsonist.

How did it all play out for everyone involved?

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

Okay, listen, there's something I have to tell you girls. There was an accident last night.

Tommy

It's kind of fitting that the whole world is coming back and my world is falling apart.

George

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13

  1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
  2. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2
  3. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13
  4. Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 13