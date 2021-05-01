Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 13

Did Jamie get the boot?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 13, Frank officially reprimanded Jamie when he refused to explain why he contested the arrest report of a fellow officer assaulted in the field.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez clashed when their lead suspect for the murder is one of Danny's favorite comedians.

Elsewhere, Eddie balked after she agreed to an undercover assignment for Anthony.

