Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 13

Did Jamie get the boot?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 13, Frank officially reprimanded Jamie when he refused to explain why he contested the arrest report of a fellow officer assaulted in the field.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez clashed when their lead suspect for the murder is one of Danny's favorite comedians.

Elsewhere, Eddie balked after she agreed to an undercover assignment for Anthony.

Garrett: This show is so left-wing they won't even mention the right lane. You should at least listen to it before you go on.
Frank: I do. Every morning.
Garrett: You do?
Frank: Look, we need to get our voice out there, especially to their listeners.

Jamie: Number 3.
Cop: Conduct yourself with integrity. Always strive to be better than what's expected. And number 4 is always put value on human life.
Jamie: I've never heard anyone state the mission statement word for word before. Now for the most important question: what happened in Jaws?

