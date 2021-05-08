Watch Charmed Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did the sisters manage to cure their magical allergy?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 11, the sisters went on a mission to search for an ancient relic that will help them in their quest.

Meanwhile, Josefina made an important decision about her future.

How did the sisters feel about it?

Elsewhere, Abigael found herself faced with a chance to fix her wrongdoings from the past.

