Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 14

Did Natalie lose her job?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 14, the nurse tried to hide the fact that she broke the rules to treat her mother.

Meanwhile, third-year med students kicked off their rotation in the ED.

Maggie realized one of them was hiding a secret and kept a watchful eye on them throughout their first days.

Elsewhere, April had a shocker to drop on one of her friends.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.