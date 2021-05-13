Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 14

Did Natalie lose her job?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 14, the nurse tried to hide the fact that she broke the rules to treat her mother.

Working on a Major Accident - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 13

Meanwhile, third-year med students kicked off their rotation in the ED.

Maggie realized one of them was hiding a secret and kept a watchful eye on them throughout their first days.

Elsewhere, April had a shocker to drop on one of her friends.

Watch Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 14 Quotes

Neal: There's nothing you can do.
Dean: Nothing we can do? Okay.
Neal: Yeah, nothing, because...
Dean: Because? Level with me, Neal. I can take it.
Neal: None of this is real. It's all a computer simulation.

Welcome and congratulations. You've all done well enough to get this far. But Med only accepts one med student per year from this audition. No pressure.

Choi

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 14

