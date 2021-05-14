Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 9

at .

Did VICAP take down a pharmaceutical company?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 9, a devastating development left the gang finding out the truth about the River Murders.

Leaving the House - Clarice Season 1 Episode 9

Clarice set out to get help from Julia, the corporate accountant for the company.

But everyone was shocked when she refused to work with the FBI.

Watch Clarice Season 1 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Clarice Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

You two, map the case. Everything we've learned since we waded into the river. Walk the path. See what we missed the first time.

Krendler [to Clarice and Esquivel]

Esquivel: Really? Leaning on his immigration status?
Clarke: Hey, working a C.I. is an art. They don't teach it at Quantico. It's all in finding their thumbscrews.

Clarice Season 1 Episode 9

Clarice Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Leaning on Informant - Clarice Season 1 Episode 9
Prickly Meeting - Clarice Season 1 Episode 9
Leaving the House - Clarice Season 1 Episode 9
Important Documents - Clarice Season 1 Episode 9
Aborted Outing - Clarice Season 1 Episode 9
Difficult Deception - Clarice Season 1 Episode 9
  1. Clarice
  2. Clarice Season 1
  3. Clarice Season 1 Episode 9
  4. Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 9