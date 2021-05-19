Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 6

at .

Did Jeanette's case get thrown out?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6, things took a turn when a new hole was found in the case.

Secret Romances - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6

Meanwhile, a discovery caused Cindy to question the motives of her own daughter.

Elsewhere, Grey started to wonder whether it was all an elaborate plan to cause problems in the town.

Watch Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Cruel Summer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Cindy: I think this is the key to Martin Harris’ house.
Greg: It’s a little bit of a stretch, don’t you think?
Cindy: I know, just … call it a mother’s intuition. I feel it in my bones.

Cindy: I think your sister is lying and I think your dad is afraid to admit it. I know I shouldn’t tell you that.
Derek: Mom, no. No, you shouldn’t.
Cindy: Well, I have to because there is this ocean inside of me and it is spilling over and I need somebody to talk to, and I need to talk about it!

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6 Photos

Secret Romances - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6
Busted - Tall - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6
Trouble Child - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6
Completing The List - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6
  1. Cruel Summer
  2. Cruel Summer Season 1
  3. Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 6
  4. Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 6