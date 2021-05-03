Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 1

What happened to Sara Lance?

It was a night of celebration that ended in disaster on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1 when it emerged that the leader was missing.

Meanwhile, the Legends tried to find out why aliens were starting to mess with them, leading to a wild twist.

Elsewhere, Sarah learns that she could escape by releasing aliens into the timeline, but the future of the world hinged on her decision.

