Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 1

at .

What happened to Sara Lance?

It was a night of celebration that ended in disaster on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1 when it emerged that the leader was missing.

Nate - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1

Meanwhile, the Legends tried to find out why aliens were starting to mess with them, leading to a wild twist.

Elsewhere, Sarah learns that she could escape by releasing aliens into the timeline, but the future of the world hinged on her decision.

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Behrad: Maybe she's with Nate. He was headed back to the club.
Mick: Back? Why?
Behrad: You missed Starman at the after-after. He said he had to prep for his show there tonight.
Ava: What the hell is a Starman?
Behrad: Major T? Ziggy Stardust?
Constantine: Bowie! He's talking about David Bowie.

Zari: I'm glad you're in a good mood, though.
Constantine: Well, why shouldn't I be? You see, my soul finally belongs to me, Astra is redeemed, and I get to wake up next to you, you Lovely creature.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1 Photos

Spooner - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1
Behrad and Mick - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1
Nate - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1
Sara Lance - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1
Abduction - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1
John Constantine - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1
  1. DC's Legends of Tomorrow
  2. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6
  3. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1
  4. Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 1