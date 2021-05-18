Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 12

What happened to the Debris?

On Debris Season 1 Episode 12, the previously collected samples started an unpredictable process that put the future of the world in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, George grew closer to finding what he was after, leading to a wild turn of events.

Elsewhere, Bryan and Finola had the truth in their future, but who tried to change it?

Debris Season 1 Episode 12 Quotes

They're selecting debris for a reason.

Bryan

Finola: Dad. I think it's really great that you're remembering more now. I just need to know when you remember. We need to know if you remember why Maddox wants you dead.
George: I have been thinking about that. Maybe it's because he fears what he can't control.
Finola: What do you mean he fears what he can't control?
George: Well, he works for government. That's what governments do. Even alone, the subjugation of India. Colonization. Right here in the US, the massacre at Wounded Knee, the Japanese internment camps. I mean, do I need to go on? Governments are created to serve the public interest and everywhere, inevitably, they serve their own, and people are left to suffer. Please, sweetheart. Be careful of this so-called coalition.
Finola: I know. I believe in Bryan, but Orbital doesn't feel like a coalition at all.
George: Smart girl.

