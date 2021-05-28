Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

How did the lawsuit change the team's bond?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7, everyone was shocked when Bell pressed forward with the plan.

Stabler Closes In - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6

Unfortunately, this paved the way for almost instant repercussions on the job.

Meanwhile, Angela tried to find a way to get her kids away from Wheatley.

Lawyer: Did you sleep with this detective?
Angela: Does it matter?
Lawyer: It doesn't matter to me, but it does matter.
Angela: I'm sorry. I didn't sleep with him.
Lawyer: Are you in love with him?

Bell: Well, you're going to be the finest 7-months-pregnant lawyer to ever sue the NYPD.
Denise: I was worried about today.
Bell: Don't worry. We're ready for today. We've been ready.

Finishing Touches - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
Jett On The Move - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
Setting a Trap - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
Will Richie Follow His Father? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
A Long Awaited Plan - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
In His Clutches - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7
