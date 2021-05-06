Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 14

What did Nancy do wrong this time?

Her birthday dinner was cut short on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 14 when Detective Tamura stopped by to arrest her for contempt of court.

Meanwhile, George, Bess, and Ace worked together to summon one of their ancestors to help locate Odette's lover.

Elsewhere, Carson went to extreme lengths to save Nancy from the law.

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.