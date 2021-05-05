Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 13

at .

Did Gibbs manage to get justice?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 13, the leader of the NCIS prepared to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients.

Still on Duty - NCIS Season 18 Episode 12

The case hit Gibbs hard, and he tried to put all of his energy into getting a positive outcome.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team investigated a biker killed in a hit and run.

Watch NCIS Season 18 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS Season 18 Episode 13 Quotes

Torres: What kind of a monster would leave his friend to die?
Bishop: Does he know something we don't?

If I don't take the stand, this guy will walk.

Gibbs [to Vance]

NCIS Season 18 Episode 13

NCIS Season 18 Episode 13 Photos

Hit-and-Run Victim - NCIS Season 18 Episode 13
Who Killed Biker? - NCIS Season 18 Episode 13
Investigating Hit-and-Run - NCIS Season 18 Episode 13
Heading Into Court - NCIS Season 18 Episode 13
Bringing Back Gibbs - NCIS Season 18 Episode 13
Going to Court - NCIS Season 18 Episode 13
  1. NCIS
  2. NCIS Season 18
  3. NCIS Season 18 Episode 13
  4. Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 13