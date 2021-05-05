Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 13

Did Gibbs manage to get justice?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 13, the leader of the NCIS prepared to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients.

The case hit Gibbs hard, and he tried to put all of his energy into getting a positive outcome.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team investigated a biker killed in a hit and run.

