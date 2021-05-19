Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 15

at .

How did the team warm to NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 15, members of an NCIS Regional Enforcement Actions Training team were killed during an explosion.

Preparing a Meal - NCIS Season 18 Episode 14

As the team delved deep into the deaths, they had to make a decision about what happened.

Elsewhere, Marcie Warren returned but what did she have to say about Gibbs?

Watch NCIS Season 18 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS Season 18 Episode 15 Quotes

Marcie: You have a boat in your basement?
Gibbs: Where else am I going to put it?

What? You had a big breakfast.

Gibbs [to Lucy]

NCIS Season 18 Episode 15

NCIS Season 18 Episode 15 Photos

High-Tech Armor - NCIS Season 18 Episode 15
Sifting the Evidence - NCIS Season 18 Episode 15
Searching Explosion Site - NCIS Season 18 Episode 15
Lone Survivor - NCIS Season 18 Episode 15
A Quiet Moment - NCIS Season 18 Episode 15
Looking for Clues - NCIS Season 18 Episode 15
  1. NCIS
  2. NCIS Season 18
  3. NCIS Season 18 Episode 15
  4. Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 15