Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did Sonny lose his job?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 13, Sonny put Bravo team in danger after a decision he made on a mission was not the right one.

Meanwhile, the team was tasked with bringing a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into U.S. custody.

The entire team was threatened with paying the price after a big mistake on the job.

Use the video above to watch SEAL Team online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.