Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did Ben and Dean survive their ordeal?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 13, the pair wrestled with life and death after the Black Fighter's Coalition banquet.

Meanwhile, Carina continued to try to move on in the aftermath of her brother's death, but she realized there was more to the case than she first thought.

Elsewhere, Andy learned a shocking secret about someone on her team.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

Dean: Your speech felt a little pointed in my direction.
Gregory: That’s because it was Miller.
Dean: Breaking the color barrier was a huge victory, sir. You forced yourself into the game because you knew we had a right to play, but now it’s 40 years later. I’m on the field, and I can’t simply take your achievement and put it on your mantle. That’s not enough, sir. It’s the same as giving up.
Gregory: Son, we have to present a united front. I mean there are people marching in the streets right now calling for the defunding of the police. We need the police.
Dean: Not like this. Not a militarized police force that shows up with their guns drawn. A situation, sir, that would be better served by mental health care professionals.
Gregory: Look, the point of the police clearing out a potentially violent scene before we enter is that it makes sure a firefighter doesn’t get treated instead of a patient. You want to pull their funding?
Dean: Calls to defund are calls to reallocate some of the funds to services that improve lives, and that reallocation will benefit the community and the police force.

Dean: I admire him. I respect the hell out of that man, but his idea that us just being here is enough… not anymore. I don’t get. I don’t get him.
Sullivan: Sure you do. It’s your lawsuit that breaks every code.
Dean: They had their hands in their pockets when they slow motion murdered a man. To hell with the code, Sullivan.
Sullivan: You don’t have to convince me. You have my support, but it would help if you got his.

