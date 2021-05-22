Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 18

Did the Task Force manage to take down Townsend?

Liz had to battle to save her own life on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 18 when Townsend hired an assassin to take her down.

Bringing in Help - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Red worked with a former ally to get to the root of who was causing all the problems.

What did they learn about the new threat?

Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 18 Online

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 18 Quotes

Max: I told you I can't give you access to the database.
Dembe: You can. You choose not to.

Clerk: Are you going for business or pleasure?
Protean: I have a few days to kill.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 18

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 18 Photos

