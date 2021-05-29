Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 19

Did Liz manage to escape?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 19, tensions mounted when she was moved by a convoy to evade Townsend.

However, she had to make a surprising call to secure her safety.

Meanwhile, Red turned to an old face with assistance in moving items through a network he knew nothing about.

