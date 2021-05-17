Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Did McCall manage to save a man from an extremist group?

The man's wife turned to McCall for help on The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9 when it emerged that there was more to the case than she first thought.

Delilah Is Threatened - The Equalizer

Meanwhile, McCall worried that her anonymity would be compromised when Delilah asked her to appear in a social media video.

What did she do?

Watch The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9 Online

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

What do you know about TikToks?

Robyn

Robyn: Any chatter on the socials about the attack?
Harry: This is from this morning. We still on?
Mel: Whatever they're planning...
Robyn: It's gonna happen tonight.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Fighting for Her Future - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9
All Hands on Deck - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9
Coercive Behavior - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9
Making a Plan to Work Together - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9
Robyn's Choice - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9
Aunt Vi Ponders - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9
