The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9 Review: True Believer

Looks can be deceiving.

That was the message to take away from The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 9, which found Robyn and her team trying to save New York from multiple bombs while other forces set out to make the vigilante's world implode.

The case of the week was another decent one, delivering shocks every step of the way.

Robyn can see the humanity in even the most precarious of situations, and the way she didn't rule out Elias put every part of her skill set to good use.

All of the signs pointed to Elias being the big, bad villain, but instead of that being the case, he was manipulated in ways that made him question his own instincts.

It made for good TV, but it's hard to fathom how much Elias will be affected going forward. He wanted to make some changes in the world, but really he was doing the bidding of people with a wicked agenda.

I love the series because it can tackle these sensitive topics in a way that doesn't feel preachy. There's a thin line between entertainment and preaching, so let's hope the series continues to flourish on that front.

Dante betraying Robyn was not surprising, but Robyn will always find a way to muscle her way out of any given situation, as evidenced by how she managed to lay waste to the cops with the flick of the wrist.

Now that Robyn knows she's lost the only true source on the inside, she'll have to approach her cases differently.

She can only turn to her CIA connections for so much, and unless she makes things right with Dante, there isn't much more she will be able to do.

There will come the point that Dante will need to work with Robyn again, but it may not be until he confronts his feelings for her. They need to recognize that each of their opinions is valid.

The series relies heavily on the intrigue surrounding the relationship between these two characters, and unless there is some movement on that front on The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 10, the writers need to assess what they hope to gain from it.

There's no way Dante could be in a relationship with Robyn without appeasing the D.A. She's going to be livid to learn that he could have gone one step further to apprehend her.

He's going to have a lot of explaining to do, especially if the officers tasked with taking Robyn down get debriefed on what went down during the events in the tunnel.

Examining the dark side of social media was another strong point. If you watch The Equalizer online, you know Robyn has been all about opening the door to help the people the law can't protect.

Delilah's pursuit of her mom for the video grated on my nerves. We live in a world where people can decide which aspects of their lives make it online, depending on the circumstances.

It would have been much more powerful if Robyn schooled her daughter on social media, including showing some of the pitfalls of putting your life out there for everyone to see.

The emojis covering their faces in the dance video was a good compromise, but there's going to be some severe ramifications to the video.

Robyn is not going to be able to forgive herself for appearing in the video. In some scenarios, you need to play good cop, bad cop, and she should not have proceeded with it in the first place.

Robyn is starting to make some decisions that will not benefit her in the long run and is actually putting some of those closest to her in mortal danger.

The teaser at the end of the episode for The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 10 confirmed as much, leading me to believe Delilah will find out the truth on the season finale.

The series needs to start developing Harry and Mel if it wants to continue to succeed. There were hints of them being much bigger players earlier on The Equalizer Season 1.

Unfortunately, they appear to be on the screen for a bit of comic relief here and there. Yes, they're helping Robyn take the bad guys down, but would it hurt to delve deeper into their lives away from the job?

I know balancing all of these plots given the subject matter is not easy, but with the series renewed for a second season, we need some fine-tuning to elevate the potential going forward.

A lot is riding on the season finale because Robyn's family being in danger should blow the world of the series wide open.

What are your thoughts on Elias going to extreme measures and the coercive behavior he endured?

Do you think Dante made a mistake by trying to arrest Robyn?

Were you surprised with the compromise Robyn came to by appearing on the video with a cat emoji covering her face?

What significance do you think Harry and Mel should have to the story?

Are you surprised at the way some of the characters have been forgotten about in recent episodes?

