Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 18

Did Shaun and Lea manage to put the past aside on a camping trip?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 18, the couple tried to make sense of the loss of their child. 

Trying to Move Forward - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Morgan and Park argued about the best course of treatment for their patient. 

How did the beloved medical drama conclude for the season?

Watch The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 18 Online

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 18 Quotes

Shaun: We've been doing nothing but working for three weeks and neither of us feels better.
Lea: A weekend in the woods won't change anything. Not to mention you can't even sleep on the couch, never mind outside on the ground.

Claire: Thanks for dinner. And for cooking.
Miles: What'd I tell you? Cast iron kicks ass.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 18

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 18 Photos

