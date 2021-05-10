Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 12

What did Zoey learn about her first day at SPRQPoint?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 12, Zoey reflected on her first day on the job as she opened up to her therapist.

However, Zoey did not want to make a big breakthrough because she worried that there was something else going on.

Elsewhere, Max had an epiphany about the future.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.