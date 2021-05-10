Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 12

What did Zoey learn about her first day at SPRQPoint?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 12, Zoey reflected on her first day on the job as she opened up to her therapist.

Zoey and Simon - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 11

However, Zoey did not want to make a big breakthrough because she worried that there was something else going on.

Elsewhere, Max had an epiphany about the future.

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Max: Can you believe that dude wore a suit for his first day? Someone’s trying a little hard, huh?
Zoey: I don’t know, or maybe somebody’s not trying hard enough.
Max: Oh, I didn’t mean… your suit is very professional. It makes me want to buy a house from you or something.
Zoey: You know what, I don’t care what you think because I’m more interested in being a great coder and being a trailblazer for young women who…
Max: Ooh, SPRQPoint frisbees.

Zoey: You ever have those mornings where you wake up, and everything just feels right in the world?
David: You’ve clearly never defended a woman who went to jail for stealing baby formula. What is with that suit?
Zoey: It’s a big day, so I figured, why not dress to impress. Oh, and this beauty has got it all: outside pockets, inside pockets, pockets in pockets.
Maggie: I think you look great.
David: Or like a congresswoman from Nebraska.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 12

