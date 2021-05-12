Why Women Kill Season 2 Trailer: Lana Parrilla Plays a Wicked Socialite

Regina Mills, is that you?

That's the question I had to ask myself while watching the trailer for Why Women Kill Season 2.

From creator Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids), the sophomore season features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

The new trailer shows Lana Parrilla in character, and you can tell she's loving every single beat of her wicked new role.

The cast also includes Allison Tolman, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, and Nick Frost.

Tolman plays a housewife determined to make her way into the inner circle of society, but Parilla's character stands in her way at every turn, even pushing her to the ground in one scene.

The cast alone is worth tuning in for, but the actual story looks like a delicious confection of backstabbing, murders, and everything in between.

The trailer alone makes it look like a worthy successor to Why Women Kill Season 1, which starred Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Alexandra Daddario, Sam Jaeger, Sadie Calvano, Jack Davenport, and Reid Scott.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

Cherry also serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis.

Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman, and Curtis Kheel executive produce as well.

When the first season launched in 2019, it was on CBS All Access, but the streamer has now rebranded as Paramount+.

Will the almost two-year hiatus kill the momentum? We hope not.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Catch the new season Thursday, June 3. Episodes will be available weekly.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.